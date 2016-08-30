Gnabry close to Werder Bremen switch

Werder Bremen are closing in on a deal for Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry, the club's sporting director has confirmed.

Frank Baumann revealed the transfer could be completed on Wednesday, although there are still remaining details to finalise.

"Serge Gnabry would like to play for us," Baumann told a media conference on Tuesday. "Talks with Arsenal are going well.

"We were interested in the player four years ago but unfortunately it didn't work out back then.

"We've agreed terms with the player and we're confident that the transfer will go ahead."

"If the Gnabry deal doesn't go through, which I don't expect to happen, we won't be doing any more business.

"[Per] Mertesacker told us a lot about Gnabry. He is a big fan of the player.

"We have reached an agreement with Arsenal but nothing has been finalised as of yet."

Gnabry, who starred for Germany at the Olympic Games, hitting six goals as his side won the silver medal, had previously been linked with Bayern Munich.

"Serge goes to Bayern and from there to Werder," the 21-year-old's father Jean-Hermann Gnabry was quoted as saying by the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

However, Baumann said Bayern have "no influence" on Bremen's move for Gnabry.