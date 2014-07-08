Goalkeeper Langerak staying at Dortmund

Langerak is a two-time Bundesliga winner with Dortmund but he has played second fiddle to number one keeper Roman Weidenfeller since arriving from A-League club Melbourne Victory in 2010.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 10 appearances in four seasons, leading to suggestions he may leave in search of regular game time.

But Langerak, who was Australia's back-up glovesman at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, insists he will not be following Robert Lewandowski through the exit door after positive discussions with coach Jurgen Klopp.

"I'm going to stay at Dortmund, I'm happy there, my football's going forwards," Langerak told Australian newspaper the Herald Sun.

"Maybe there is interest, maybe not, but I'm happy at Dortmund and I'll stay.

"We've already spoken about that in depth with my agent and the club.

"I'm very happy where I am and the club are happy with me as well, I certainly won't be tempted or anything like that. Not at this point.

"I've had some really positive chats with the trainer and I'm happy with the way things are going so there's no reason to change."

Langerak added: "A lot of people think the grass is always greener elsewhere but if you sit back and look at things objectively the decision is very clear for me.

"I could agree that [stagnation] could be the case, but to be honest I don't feel that when I play and I've proven that."