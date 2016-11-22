Goals will come for Porto, insists Nuno

Porto head coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes the goals will come for his side after they were held in Copenhagen and failed to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Portuguese outfit remain well placed to progress from Group G, but they could not extend their two-point lead over Copenhagen as they drew 0-0 at Parken Stadium.

However, Nuno saw enough in his side's performance to suggest Porto can beat group winners Leicester City at home and reach the knockout stages.

"We came here with the intention to win and to go through," he told SportTV. "That's what the players sought in this game that had two different halves.

"In the second half, we had total control of the game. We created many chances, which makes us believe that this is the way [to play].

"The way we played in the second half is much like what we want for the team. We have quality and talent. We will work at it and, of course, the goals will come naturally."

Meanwhile, having been given a tough ride by Porto, Copenhagen captain Thomas Delaney was pleased to have emerged with a point from a difficult game and remain in the competition.

"We fought with everything we had, and it was an okay result," he told TV3+.

"It was damn hard. We created nothing, but that showed the difference between Portuguese and Danish football. I am satisfied with the result."

However, Copenhagen are now relying on a favour from the Foxes, who have nothing to play for, and head coach Stale Solbakken knows it may be a big ask.

"We must try – and then we will hope that Leicester's B-team has a good day," he added.