Goals will return for Higuain, says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Gonzalo Higuain to rediscover his goalscoring touch following Juventus' convincing 3-1 victory over Atalanta in Serie A.

Previously in-form Atalanta came into Saturday's clash on the back of a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league, but Juve went ahead early on thanks to Alex Sandro's stunning effort.

That strike set the tone for a dominant Juve display, with Miralem Pjanic turning provider twice as Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic headed in a second and third respectively either side of half-time, though Atalanta did snatch a consolation strike late on.

The victory sees Juve return to winning ways following a 3-1 reverse at Genoa last time out, and Allegri was thrilled with his side's reaction to that defeat.

He is also not concerned that Higuain failed to net for the fourth game running.

The Argentina striker has netted nine times across all competitions so far this term, though has not scored since the 1-1 draw with Lyon in the Champions League at the start of November.

"When you lose it is normal that there is the reaction, we gave away three goals in 29 minutes last Sunday," Allegri told Premium Sports.

"It was not easy tonight, the guys were good.

"Higuain is accustomed to scoring goals every week, but it is normal that there are others to score for Juventus.

"He has had opportunities to do so, but he has not. But he certainly will in the next games. In the last two years Higuain was the [Serie A] top scorer.

"The criticisms are good for us because we do react and prepare well, we are only in the fourth month of the season and the game still is to be improved."