Godin suffers hamstring injury

Diego Godin is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a grade two hamstring injury in Atletico Madrid's Champions League meeting with PSV on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan was replaced by Lucas Hernandez in the 89th minute of Atletico's second leg against the Dutch side after complaining of discomfort.

Diego Simeone's team eventually booked their place in the quarter-finals with an 8-7 penalty shoot-out victory, but it did not come without cost.

Godin underwent an MRI scan on Wednesday and the results showed the extent of his muscular injury.

"Diego Godin sustained a grade 2 muscle injury in his right hamstring," the club posted from their official Twitter account.

No timeframe has been given for the 30-year-old's return.

Atletico face Sporting Gijon at El Molinon in La Liga on Saturday and have the chance to temporarily close the gap to leaders Barcelona to five points.