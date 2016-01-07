This is going to be a hard season, admits Bonaventura

AC Milan playmaker Giacomo Bonaventura has warned fans there could still be more tough moments to come this season after his side's defeat to Bologna.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men lost 1-0 at San Siro on Wednesday to suffer a first Serie A defeat in five games, with some fans booing Milan at the final whistle.

The loss continues an up-and-down campaign for Milan, who now sit seventh in the table – 10 points adrift of Napoli in the third Champions League qualification spot – and Bonaventura fears supporters could still suffer further frustration.

"We didn’t get the result we wanted," the 26-year-old told the club's official website.

"We are disappointed and we are sorry for the fans too. We had to win. If we have 28 points on the table then that is what we are worth at the moment.

"We cannot deceive the fans and it is going to be a hard season. However, we are in the running for the Coppa Italia and we still have the second half of the season ahead of us."

Bonaventura felt Milan were unfortunate to suffer defeat against Bologna and immediately set his sights to their upcoming contest with Roma, who sit five points and two places above them.

He continued: "I do not think we did badly, but I understand it is not easy to say that when you lose 1-0 at home.

"We created a lot of chances in the first and second half, but then it started to become hard and we overstretched ourselves and it led to their goal. It is a shame as we deserved more. We were not clinical enough.

"We now have the chance to get back on track right away at Roma. It will be a hard game as they are a side built to win the Scudetto but we will be going there to put in a good performance."