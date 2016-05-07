Golden Shoe and Pichichi Trophy not distracting Suarez - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is adamant Luis Suarez is focused on winning titles with the Catalans rather than dreaming about lifting individual trophies.

The Uruguay international has netted 35 goals in 33 La Liga games this season and is sitting in pole position to win the European Golden Shoe and Pichichi Trophy.

However, Luis Enrique is unconcerned the prospect of individual glory could affect Suarez's decision making in front of goal.

"Suarez is focused on winning titles. If we win titles, it is likely because he will have scored goals. One thing leads to another," Luis Enrique said at a media conference.

"I know Suarez and it would be a mistake to think he would put individual glory before the team.

"As a striker, you need a team behind you to create chances. And everyone benefits from it when a striker scores goals."

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Hatem Ben Arfa in recent weeks, with Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere confirming on Friday the Catalans have held talks with the France international.

Luis Enrique has refused to confirm Barcelona are closing in on the signature of the former Newcastle man, though.

"Ben Arfa? I prefer not to talk about players who are not at Barcelona" he added.

"There are always rumours about players who could be of interest to us, but I don't want to comment on it."

Luis Enrique welcomed Jeremy Mathieu back into his squad for Sunday's game against Espanyol, but Thomas Vermaelen remains unavailable due to a calf injury.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona coach sees no reason for concern when it comes to the Belgium international's fitness.

"We are not worried about Vermaelen," Luis Enrique added.

"Every player recovers in his own way. It is a process. We hope to have him back as soon as possible. But the important thing is that he fully recovers."