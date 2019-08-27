Gomes pleased to see players follow game plan after cup victory

Reading boss Jose Gomes praised his players for sticking to their game plan after they won 4-2 at Sky Bet League Two side Plymouth in the Carabao Cup second round.

Argyle took a surprise 2-1 lead against their Championship visitors but Josh Barrett and Ivorian international Yakou Meite scored twice to cancel out Ryan Taylor’s opener and Jose Baxter’s 55th minute 25 yarder.

Gomes said: “We just avoided the surprise because we were brave, kept focus and tried to play with our game plan and didn’t run away from our plan.”

Gomes, who made 11 changes from the side that won 2-0 at Huddersfield, said: “I enjoyed the game and am very happy with the way the players took the challenge.

“If you are not serious and if you don’t keep your focus then surprises can happen.

“Sometimes teams from League Two can beat teams from the Championship or the Premier League.

“In the end we got the good things of the game plan and my players were brave.

“I used my full-backs to stop their wing-backs. They didn’t lose any of the challenges and I am happy with them.

“I am happy with all the young kids that played today. We started with six from the under-23s and this is very good for the club.

“For my team, it is important because we are in a good moment and the players playing often cannot feel comfortable in their position because if they relax there are others to take their place.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe said: “We were quite relaxed and calm. It was a bit harsh in the end because we found ourselves winning the game 2-1 and the small little detail of errors and when you are playing against top opposition, a club from the Championship, that’s what they can do to you. They can hurt you.

“Their second goal, was worldy wasn’t it? Two or three keepers wouldn’t have saved that one.

“Overall I was pleased with the lads but not pleased with the goals we have conceded because you don’t want to concede any goals let alone four.

“If you give the ball away in certain areas in League Two, with all due respect, you don’t get punished as much but you go up the leagues you do.

“We got two good goals and played some good football but when you give good teams like Reading a chance they take it.”