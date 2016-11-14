Gomez makes friendly return for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez took a step closer to his senior return, playing a half in a friendly on Sunday.

Gomez, 19, has been sidelined since October 2015 after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The England youth international returned to training last month and on Sunday played the second half of a 5-0 win over League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Gomez's return would be a boost for Jurgen Klopp's side, who are top of the Premier League but have conceded 14 goals – the most of any of the top seven.

A strong line-up featured against Accrington, including Loris Karius, James Milner, Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alberto Moreno.

Liverpool visit Southampton on Saturday in their first game after the international break.