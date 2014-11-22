Gomis earns Monk forgiveness for late miss

The champions came from behind to steal all three points at the Etihad Stadium, leaving Monk and his players dejected after a spirited performance.

Wilfried Bony initially put the visitors ahead with a cool finish after latching on to Nathan Dyer's chipped pass, before Stevan Jovetic levelled in the 19th minute.

Yaya Toure eventually secured victory for Manuel Pellegrini's men in the 62nd minute, but Swansea should have stolen a late draw through Gomis.

The French forward failed to find the net in the 87th minute when one-on-one with Joe Hart, and although Monk feels Swansea should have earned a point, he insisted that he will not be holding anything against Gomis.

"We win and lose as a team, simple as that," he told reporters. "You don't win by any individual and you don't lose by any individual, so no [I won't blame him].

"Yes you have to ride a little bit of luck against teams like this, but we were a credit today. Against teams like this you have to do some last-ditch defending, which we did.

"Our shape was very good and throughout the game, we competed very well and we were always in the game. Whether a team has more possession or shots than you doesn't dictate what happens in a game.

"They had a couple of good chances, but right at the end we should have taken our chance and come away with a point.

"But it's pleasing to see how far we have come. We've come here since being in the Premier League and not played anywhere near that, or had the closeness of competing for 90 minutes, so that shows the journey we are on as a team and the way we are improving.

"Let's not forget, people had us down as relegation favourites at the beginning of the season and I'm just happy we are trying to prove people wrong."