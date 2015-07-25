Gomis staying at Swansea - Monk

Garry Monk insists Swansea City will not be selling striker Bafetimbi Gomis during the transfer window.

France international Gomis has been linked with a move to Al Ahli in recent weeks, although the Dubai club are reported to have cooled their interest as a clause in his contract is not what they first thought it was.

Swansea manager Monk insists the forward is happy in Wales and looking forward a second season in the Premier League.

"He's a Swansea City player and we are looking forward to working with Bafe for this season," he told Sky Sports News.

"He's come back in really good shape and is working very well so we are looking forward to the season coming up.

"There is always speculation and obviously I think there was contact from that club to our club but that's as far as it goes and, like I said, Bafe is looking forward to a season with Swansea City."

Gomis joined Swansea on a free transfer ahead of the 2014-15 season after his contract at Lyon expired.

The 29-year-old scored seven goals in 18 league starts last term.