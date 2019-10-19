Goodwin ‘satisfied and relieved’ as St Mirren beat St Johnstone

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin praised his players’ professionalism after they carved out a second win of the season at home to St Johnstone.

Goals from Jon Obika and Danny Mullen sealed a 2-0 victory that lifted the Paisley side up to ninth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Goodwin said: “Great credit has to go to my players for their professionalism and application, and for the way in which we managed the second half.

“We would have taken a 1-0 win but the pleasing thing for me is that by the end we could have had three or four. And I don’t think anyone could have argued with that if we had.

“I feel a huge sense of satisfaction and relief at the same time and I’m delighted for the supporters as well.

“They’ve been great since I came in the door and they haven’t had a great deal to cheer about of late. But they haven’t allowed their frustration to get on the park and affect the players.

“I’m pleased that they can go home tonight with a clean sheet and a couple of goals and hopefully be able to enjoy a wee glass of wine or a beer.”

In contrast, St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright cut a frustrated figure as his side failed to capitalise on their first-half superiority.

They are yet to win in the league this season and have conceded the most goals in the division to remain bottom of the table.

He said: “Up until St Mirren got their goal we were by far the better team. But I’ve been saying that after five or six of the games that we’ve played already this season. It’s not something we seem to be learning from.

“We didn’t compete in the second half or get a response. That’s a concern both for me and for some of the players. I think this is the best squad I’ve had on paper but on the pitch they’re not performing as they should be.

“What happened in the second half was totally unacceptable. We only have ourselves to blame for the defeat.

“Ultimately it lies on my shoulders. And I look at the players and wonder how many of them realise how tough this league is and what you’ve got to do to win a football match.”