Goretzka injury 'not too bad' - Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has eased fears about the injury Leon Goretzka sustained in Bastian Schweinsteiger's testimonial by saying the midfielder will only "be out for some days".

Goretzka was withdrawn in the first half of a contest between Schweinsteiger's former club and his current employers Chicago Fire at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Salihamidzic does not believe the problem Goretzka has suffered is serious, but it may rule him out of Bayern's trip to Stuttgart on Saturday.

"We'll have a look into that, I think it's not too bad," Salihamidzic said.

"But it's not good for us of course that he has at least anything, but it won't be too bad. He'll be out for some days."