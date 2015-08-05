Gotze: Guardiola must communicate more

Mario Gotze has hinted that he could opt to leave Bayern Munich if Pep Guardiola fails to engage in more frequent dialogue with him.

Gotze has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of the new season after finding himself in and out of the Bayern side under Guardiola.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored Germany's winning goal in the World Cup final last year, has up until now refused to be drawn on speculation that he could opt to move on.

Guardiola ruled out the possibility of Gotze leaving the Bundesliga champions, but the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker has suggested his future could be up in the air if the Spaniard does not communicate with him more effectively.

Gotze told reporters after Bayern's 3-0 win over Milan in the Audi Cup on Tuesday: "The last two years were definitely not very simple, we'll see what happens.

"It will work out if Guardiola talks to me more often. I'm going to let everything come to me. Anything beyond that, we'll see."

Gotze was on target in the victory over Milan, having scored the only goal against the Serie A club's city rivals Inter in Shanghai last month.