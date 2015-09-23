Gotze underestimated Bayern move, says Magath

Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath believes Mario Gotze has struggled at the Bundesliga champions because he took his move from Borussia Dortmund too lightly.

The Germany international joined Bayern in July 2013 for a fee of €37 million, but has since been unable to develop into a regular starter at the Allianz Arena.

However, Magath feels the 23-year-old is on the right path after his difficult start and expects him to slowly get back to his former best.

"In my opinion, Gotze underestimated his move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern," Magath is quoted as saying by Bild.

"Bayern are a different club than Dortmund. There are a lot of players who have struggled to make the grade at Bayern.

"I think that it was extra difficult for Gotze because he was the star man at Dortmund, but was only one of many stars at Bayern.

"He scored the winning goal in the World Cup final, but he wasn't anything special in the other games.

"And he still is not anything like the dominant player he was at BVB.

"But I get the feeling that he is now getting used to the situation at Bayern and is on his way to getting back to his usual best."