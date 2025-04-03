Thomas Muller 'confirmed' to leave Bayern Munich: report
Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller will leave the club after 17 years of senior football
Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich in the summer, having played over 500 times for the Bavarian giants.
The self-styled Raumdeuter broke into Die Roten's side back in 2008 and established himself under Louis van Gaal as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe, before lighting up the 2010 World Cup and lifting the Golden Boot in South Africa – going on to play in four World Cups for Germany.
But it looks as if 25 years at Bayern Munich in the club's senior and youth teams is coming to an end.
Bayern Munich to sever ties with 35-year-old Thomas Muller
Earlier this week, it was reported by the Mail that Bayern were retracting a contract offer for Muller because “he's earning too much” at the serial Bundesliga champions.
Reports from Germany claimed that Bayern chief Uli Hoeness had said, “If he's only a substitute, I would advise him to retire.”
Now, Fichajes in Spain have “confirmed” that Muller will leave the club, with his future “far from Germany”.
The 35-year-old apparently has plenty of offers with “several MLS teams” interested in signing him, with Die Mannschaft team-mate Marco Reus having made the switch to Los Angeles last year.
FourFourTwo understands that Mario Gotze is another player interested in Major League Soccer, while Harry Kane could consider a switch there when his twilight approaches.
While it's incredibly probable that Muller does leave Bavaria this summer, the report does not name a source, other than to claim that “the board has made the decision to let him go.”
Muller has one of the most enviable trophy cabinets in football, with 12 league titles, two Champions League winners medals, a World Cup and two Club World Cups under his belt.
