Graham Alexander wants Motherwell team to ‘play on the edge’ like Kevin van Veen

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander expects all of his players to “play on the edge” as he stressed he saw nothing untoward from the Aberdeen defenders towards Kevin van Veen.

Aberdeen visit Fir Park again on Saturday seven days after Van Veen scored a goal which helped Well knock the Dons out of the Scottish Cup and then accused “arrogant” Aberdeen defenders of trying to take him out of the game.

The Dutchman claimed he was punched in the ribs from the opening minute and he was booked for celebrating his goal in the face of former Well skipper Declan Gallagher, before saying: “I wasn’t sent off, but I played on the edge.”

Alexander said: “All players have to play on the edge. We all have to do that, we have to work and live on the edge.

“This is elite professional football, everyone wants to win. You can’t do that at 70-80 per cent, 90 per cent. It has to be all in. Kev plays within the rules, at all times. But he competes, just like any other player.

“I didn’t see anything wrong from either team, to be fair, Kev or their centre-halves. Their centre-halves were trying to stop a good player from doing their job, which is their job.

“Bits that go on after games, verbally, I don’t want to talk about. That’s not my style.

“I just saw two competitive teams trying to win the game. I would expect and I would think every manager to expect every player week in, week out to play right up to the limits they can go to.

“All I saw was Kev pushing as hard as he can to win a game of football for his club and it was great to see. The team played like that and that’s why we got a result. I didn’t see anything untoward so it’s just another game of football.”

Alexander still appears unsure what the limits are when it comes to touchline behaviour but he will not seek further talks with the Scottish Football Association after being handed a two-match ban.

The 50-year-old was sent off against Hibernian last month after objecting to a red card for Liam Donnelly and felt he had not crossed any lines.

“It’s hard because I’m struggling to actually voice my opinion and make it heard by the relevant people without going down dramatic lines by media,” he said.

“I am obviously not happy but I will continue to fight for my team and my club, continue to do the best for my players. But that side of it, I would rather leave alone because I’m not going to win.”

Alexander admits the joy of Motherwell’s cup win was tempered the next morning by news that opposite number Stephen Glass had been sacked.

With the Dons aiming to appoint St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin and the sacking of James McPake by Dundee this week, the former Salford boss looks set to become the fourth longest-serving boss in the cinch Premiership behind Robbie Neilson, David Martindale and Callum Davidson.

“It’s not a great statistic considering I still feel new up here,” said Alexander, who joined Well in January last year.

“I don’t think that’s good for the game. It’s certainly not good for us as managers but it is what it is.

“I was up against Stephen last week so it brings it closer to home but you see it all over the UK week in, week out. You realise it’s always there.

“You put it to one side and get on with your job but it’s never nice. My dealings with Stephen over the games have always been ultra-competitive but as soon as the whistle went I always found him to be a real nice guy and a good character.

“I’ve been there before so I understand how he is feeling but he is a talented manager and he will come good again.”