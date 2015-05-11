Graham looking to kick-start Sunderland career

Danny Graham hopes the slice of luck that brought him his first Sunderland goal can be the catalyst to reignite his form in the Premier League.

The striker has struggled since moving to the Stadium of Light over two years ago, but finally got off the mark as he deflected a Jordi Gomez shot past Tim Howard in their 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Graham - who has been sent out on loan three times while at Sunderland - has enjoyed a run in the side since the arrival of interim head coach Dick Advocaat, and he hopes to repay that faith with more goals before the end of the season.

"I'm delighted to get that first goal and hopefully I can kick on now," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"I've said before that I'm probably the fittest and sharpest I've been since I've been at the club. I have to thank the medical staff with the gym work and stuff.

"Hopefully this can kick-start my Sunderland career. I've said before that it's been a tough couple of years, I can't hide from that.

"But I've been playing well in the last couple of weeks and helped to win the two penalties against Southampton.

"The gaffer kept his faith in me and kept me up there.

"I'm delighted to get the goal obviously, even though there was a big slice of luck. I'll take that though!"