Graham Potter wants Brighton to look at the positives

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends to focus on what his side have been doing right than worry about small margins going against them as they prepare for the hectic festive schedule.

The Seagulls head to Leicester on Sunday looking to put the disappointment of a narrow 2-1 home defeat by Southampton behind them.

Danny Ings converted a controversial late penalty – which had been initially awarded as a free-kick on the edge of the box before the intervention of a VAR review – to leave Brighton with nothing to show for their efforts on Monday night.

While Potter felt his side had done enough to earn a draw – as they had against Liverpool in their previous game through Pascal Gross’ last-minute spot-kick – he will not dwell on what might have been.

“If you are losing 3-0, you haven’t had a shot, it is a one-sided game, and you are thinking ‘how do we get that win?’ Then of course, it is a tougher situation,” said Potter.

“But I think we are creating some chances and we are not exactly giving loads of chances away.

“The two goals (against Southampton) are disappointing for different reasons, so we have to just focus on the things that we have done well and then also look at how we can go forward and improve because that is also important for us.”

Both of Brighton’s last two goals have come from the spot, each scored by Gross.

Potter feels his squad must all look to contribute, rather than just relying on forwards like Danny Welbeck and Solly March, who were on target in last month’s win at Aston Villa.

“We had a couple of opportunities the other night from wide free-kicks and we are working on that as well,” he said.

“The more everyone chips in, the more we can increase the goals of the guys at the top end of the pitch, that also helps.”

Leicester beat AEK Athens 2-0 on Thursday night to continue their progress in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are again pushing for the top four, and Potter has been impressed by their consistency at both ends of the pitch.

“They can play in the build-up phase with good possession, but can also attack very quickly and defend well as a team,” Potter said.

“Generally there is a really high-level of performance which is reflected in where they are in the league.

“So again it will be a good challenge for us, a good test, and we look forward to the game.”