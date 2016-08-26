Granada suspend recruit Angulo over failed drugs test

Granada have suspended the contract of new signing Jose Angulo after the former Independiente del Valle forward failed a drugs test following a Copa Libertadores match last season.

Spain's Granada made the announcement on Thursday after receiving notification from CONMEBOL regarding the 21-year-old Ecuadorian, with the LaLiga outfit now awaiting the result of his B sample.

Angulo - who only joined Granada on a five-year deal earlier in August - failed a test during Independiente's run to the Copa Libertadores final.

"Granada CF informs that tonight, the club has received an official notification from CONMEBOL [The South American Football Confederation], in which they confirmed that Jose 'Tin' Angulo failed an anti-doping control test. This test took place during the last Copa Libertadores, when Angulo belonged to Independiente del Valle [Ecuador]," the statement read.

"Granada CF has notified Jose 'Tin' Angulo that his contract with the club will be suspended, pending the outcome of counter-analysis tests, which will take place over the coming days.

"Our club hopes and desires that the results of the latest tests will prove favourable, in the best interests of our player."

Angulo scored six goals as Independiente reached the final of South America's premier club competition, which they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Nacional.

He did not feature in Granada's LaLiga opener last week, a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.