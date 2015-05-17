Grand final triumph 'means everything' - Barbarouses

Kosta Barbarouses revelled in the realisation of a dream after Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC 3-0 in the A-League grand final.

The New Zealand international scored the second goal after Besart Berisha had put the hosts ahead, with Leigh Broxham sealing the win in stoppage time following Carl Valeri's dismissal.

"It means everything," Barbarouses said. "We've been working so hard for the last 11 months and to do it in front of our beautiful home fans is a dream come true.

"We've done a lot of hard work and I think it showed tonight that we were the better team over the season.

"I don't think we were surprised by anything they threw at us. With all due respect to Sydney we were pretty comfortable through the game.

"Thankfully we took our chances, we could have had a couple more but we got there in the end."