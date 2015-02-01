Grant: Ghana getting better all the time

The Black Stars dispatched Guinea 3-0 in Sunday's quarter-final in Malabo, as a brace from Christian Atsu sandwiched Kwesi Appiah's first international goal to seal a comfortable passage.

Ghana will now face hosts Equatorial Guinea in Thursday's last-four encounter, and Grant was in buoyant mood as he looked ahead to that meeting.

"Every game we are better than the game before," he said.

"There were many chances and we scored beautiful goals.

"We showed a lot of quality today, and that's important for this team.

"Now we start to prepare for them. We saw their game on Saturday in the hotel and we will watch DVDs and learn about them but most important for us is our game."

Guinea coach Michel Dussuyer, meanwhile, rued errors from his players which allowed Ghana to take the game away from them, especially Appiah's strike as a result of a miscued clearance from Baissama Sankoh, who was under no pressure at the time.

"Ghana has potential difference-makers, if we make mistakes, we can't advance," he said.

"If you consider the first goal, then the second, just before half-time, it becomes near-impossible to come back.

"We complicated the match with that goal right at the beginning, there was an immediate loss of confidence, then the gift, things become very complicated against a talented team like Ghana."

