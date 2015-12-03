Grealish not included in Villa squad for Southampton

Jack Grealish will again not feature for Aston Villa after manager Remi Garde confirmed the midfielder has not been included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Grealish was dropped for last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Watford after being pictured in a nightclub following the bottom club's 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Garde questioned the 20-year-old's professionalism - the youngster also made headlines for the wrong reasons in June when images emerged of him lying on the street, apparently unconscious, during a holiday to Tenerife - and the Frenchman is not ready to welcome him back into the first team.

The Villa boss said in his media conference on Thursday: "Jack has continued to train with the Under-21 squad and won't be included in the squad for Southampton.

"I have a date in mind for when I will bring him back but that will remain private."

Villa currently prop up the rest of the Premier League and are five points adrift of nearest rivals Newcastle United after 14 games.