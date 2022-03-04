Greg Kiltie hopes St Mirren get back on a roll against Ross County
By PA Staff published
Greg Kiltie is looking to get back on a roll when St Mirren face Ross County in Dingwall.
Saints have lost to Hearts and Celtic since Stephen Robinson took charge but confidence has not been dented following an impressive start to 2022.
The Buddies had won six and drawn two of their previous eight matches in all competitions and have the cinch Premiership top six in their sights when they travel to Dingwall.
Kiltie, who has netted four goals since the winter break, said of the year so far: “It’s been brilliant, I have really enjoyed myself and it helps when the team is doing well.
“After the break everything just came together, you get good results in a row, confidence builds and you just roll with it as a footballer when that happens
“Everything was going in the right direction and hopefully we keep going in that direction.
“If you look overall in 2022 it has been really positive so I wouldn’t say the last two games have taken that away. It’s two really good teams we have played against.
“We have big games coming up so we are looking to get back on track and kick on again.
“There were positives to take from the performance at Celtic Park so it’s not doom or gloom.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.