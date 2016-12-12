Griezmann drought his worst at Atletico

Antoine Griezmann is enduring his worst LaLiga goal drought in an Atletico Madrid shirt after failing to score in the club's 3-0 defeat at Villarreal on Monday.

The Frenchman, who was confirmed third for the 2016 Ballon d'Or during the match, struggled to have an impact once again as Villarreal cruised, leaving him without a goal in 679 minutes.

Griezmann has six LaLiga goals to his name so far this term, though his last was against Valencia on October 2.

But he has failed to add to that in each of his last eight league games, four of which were defeats to Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and now Villarreal, all of which are competing with Atletico for places towards the top of the table.

Atletico's next leave game is at home to Las Palmas on Saturday and will be Griezmann's final opportunity to end his drought before heading into 2017.