Griezmann focused on winning Group C after Gala win

Atletico Madrid's match-winner Antoine Griezmann has turned his attention to topping Group C in the Champions League after beating Galatasaray 2-0 at home to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Griezmann scored either side of half time to ensure Atleti go through with a game to spare, with Diego Simeone's men facing Benfica in the last group fixture to decide who finishes top.

His first goal was a powerful header from Gabi's right wing cross and the same player teed him up for another after the break to seal the result.

The France international said it was "vital" to beat Gala but insisted his team-mates are already looking forward to their trip to Benfica, after extending their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions.

Griezmann's double was the second brace he has scored against the Turkish champions after he hit both goals in Atleti's 2-0 win in Istanbul.

"We still have another game left which we need to win to go top, and that's our objective," said Griezmann.

"We're going to Portugal to try and win the group."