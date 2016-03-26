Griezmann hails important France win

France striker Antoine Griezmann said his side's late 3-2 win over Netherlands was an important one as they step up preparations for Euro 2016.

France took a 2-0 lead into half-time but were forced to rely on a late winner from Blaise Matuidi to come away with the win in the international friendly.

Griezmann scored the opener after just six minutes, with Oliver Giroud adding one seven minutes later, before Luuk De Jong and Ibrahim Afellay levelled the scores.

Despite the match being a friendly, Griezmann said it was crucial that his side made winning a habit in the lead up to the European Championships, which kick off in France in June.

"It was important to win. It is true that we started well although then made ​​two small mistakes on set pieces, which cost us two goals," he said.

"We will learn from these mistakes and continue on this path. We want to prepare the Euros and for that, you have to win all matches.

"I said this week I wanted to get closer to the player that I am for my club [when playing for France] so I try, even if it is difficult because we have a week and a half to make everything work on the park."