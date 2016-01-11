Griezmann: Hopefully my best is yet to come

Antoine Griezmann has cemented himself as one of the best forwards in La Liga and is hoping his best football is still ahead of him.

The France international hit double figures in the league this season with his goal in Atletico's 2-0 win over Celta de Vigo on Sunday - after netting 22 in his debut season for the club.

Griezmann has an average strike rate of a goal every second game for Atletico since his reported €30million move from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Atletico sit atop the La Liga table partly thanks to his exploits, and the 24-year-old hopes he can get even better in the years to come.

"I don't know if I am in the best moment of my career, but I hope I haven't reached it yet," he told Movistar +.

"I am working to be an important player and I hope I can keep going like this."

Atletico have lost just once since September - a 1-0 defeat away to Malaga - and are mounting a serious challenge for a second La Liga crown in three seasons.

"I am happy with everything we are doing at the front and in defence. We are doing things well, and we must continue like this," Griezmann said.

"We are a team that has to continue like this to stay high and that's what we have to do, game by game like the coach says."