Griezmann: PSG not in my plans

Antoine Griezmann has reiterated that a move to Paris Saint-Germain is not in his plans and reaffirmed his commitment to Atletico Madrid.

The France forward's sporting advisor Eric Olhts claimed in July that talks were held with the Ligue 1 champions before Griezmann extended his stay at the Vicente Calderon until June 2021.

Griezmann has become one of Europe's top talents since moving to the Spanish capital in 2014 and he has started this season in terrific form with six goals in as many LaLiga matches.

The 25-year-old was again questioned about the possibility of moving to Paris following Les Bleus' 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in the Netherlands on Monday, but he insists he is focused on winning major honours with Atleti.

"It is not know what will happen in the future, but for now PSG is not in my plans," he told radio station France 3.

"Maybe someday, but now Atletico Madrid is my team. I'm focused on doing well there and my desire is to win something important with the club."

On PSG's close-season interest, he added:"I know they were interested. It's a great club that aspires to be getting bigger.

"But I told my agent I did not want to know anything. My mind was only on the Euro[pean Championship]."