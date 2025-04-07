'I became a Real Madrid fan because of Zidane. Then Cristiano came…. He’s my other big idol. I watched all matches as a kid, and even as a player!' Kylian Mbappe reveals the two players that endeared him to Los Blancos as a youngster

By published

Kylian Mbappe grew up supporting Real Madrid thanks to Zinedine Zidane and later Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe salutes the fans on his presentation as a Real Madrid player in July 2024.
Kylian Mbappe on the day he was presented at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he started supporting Real Madrid because of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, two players he is now following in the footsteps of.

Born and raised in the Paris suburb of Bondy, Mbappe initially started following Real Madrid because Zidane, who ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, starred for them when he was a young boy.

Indeed, Mbappe was just three when Zidane completed his £46.2m move from Juventus to Real Madrid, and grew up watching his fellow countryman star at the Bernabeu. He was immediately drawn to the entire aesthetic.

Kylian Mbappe's love of Real Madrid stems from Zidane and Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane scores with a stunning volley for Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Zidane's wonder volley in the 2002 Champions League final (Image credit: Alamy)

"I became a Real Madrid fan because of [Zinedine] Zidane," Mbappe told Spanish outlet La Sexta. "As a Frenchman, he’s an idol. I started as a fan of Zizou when he signed with the Galacticos. It’s the best club in the world, it has an aura that others don’t have."

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Los Blancos, Mbappe's fandom grew even stronger. He famously had posters of the Portuguese superstar on his bedroom wall as a kid while in the Bondby youth system, dreaming of pulling on the club's whites at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2017.

Ronaldo inspired Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When Cristiano arrived, my other idol, I followed all their matches," Mbappe said. "Even if you’re not a Madrid fan, you watch their games because it’s the biggest club in the world. At first, it was a dream, then a goal, and now a reality.”

After years of flirting with the possibility of signing for Real Madrid, Mbappe finally penned a five-year deal in the summer of 2024. He could have been at the club he supported from an earlier age, however, having spent a week on trial at their Valdebebas training ground in his teenage years.

While he ultimately decided against the move, he did get the opportunity to meet his heroes.

“I was 13 years old and didn’t speak Spanish," Mbappe said. "I could only talk with Zidane. It was an unforgettable moment to spend a week at Valdebebas. I knew that one day I would come back here.

KRAGUJEVAC, SERBIA - MARCH 29: Kylian Mbappe of France in action during the UEFA European U19 Championship Elite Round Group 7 match between Serbia and France at Stadium Cika Daca on March 29, 2016 in Kragujevac, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Mbappe playing in the France youth team (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There was a chance to sign for Madrid, but with my family, it wasn’t the right time. Madrid wanted me to come, but I wasn’t ready at 13. It was better to stay in my country with my friends and family. I think it was a good decision."

Mbappe has previously highlighted his love of AC Milan, too, suggesting that he would like to play for the Rossoneri if he is ever to move to Italy in the future.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
An exterior shot of Birmingham City&#039;s St. Andrew&#039;s stadium

How Birmingham City can be promoted back to the Championship this week
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.

Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
An exterior shot of Birmingham City&#039;s St. Andrew&#039;s stadium

How Birmingham City can be promoted back to the Championship this week
See more latest
Most Popular
An exterior shot of Birmingham City&#039;s St. Andrew&#039;s stadium
How Birmingham City can be promoted back to the Championship this week
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.
Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Real Madrid star could complete lucrative Middle East move against Carlo Ancelotti's wishes: report
Manchester City target Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.
Manchester City in 'historic' offer for Lamine Yamal: report
(L-R) Pedro Rodriguez of FC Barcelona, Jeremy Mathieu of FC Barcelona, Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona, Douglas of FC Barcelona, Javier Mascherano of FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Adriano of FC Barcelona with Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League final match between Barcelona and Juventus on June 6, 2015 at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate now works in a sports shop, 10 years after lifting the Champions League
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has given agreement to join
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It’s hard to know which players could become presenters, but I see two current footballers who could be good pundits’ Gary Lineker tips duo for TV careers after retirement
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘Italia 90 is the one thing I look back on and think ‘If only’, because we would have had a real chance in the final – winning a World Cup is immortality, it’s forever’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about the biggest regret from his playing career
Gary Lineker
‘I was glad I went to Barcelona, it was a madhouse but it was wonderful – it shouldn’t have been a hard decision to go there, but I was happy at Everton’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about his move from Goodison Park to the Camp Nou
Gary Lineker
‘As I was delivering the first line in my pants, all I could see in my peripheral vision was four shoulders going up and down, of Alan Shearer and Ian Wright giggling’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about the night he hosted Match of the Day in his underwear