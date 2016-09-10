Griezmann sorry for Atleti relegation talk

Antoine Griezmann has apologised to his Atletico Madrid team-mates for suggesting the club could be facing a relegation battle this season.

The France international made the comments after Atleti had drawn their opening two games in LaLiga, but a crushing 4-0 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday quickly allayed his fears.

Griezmann scored twice in the rout, and then took the opportunity to say sorry to the other players in his dressing room.

"We needed to put in a game like that, I'm very happy for the team, for what we gave out on the pitch - we put in a great game," he was quoted as saying by AS.

"I'd like to say sorry because I shouldn't have come out with the comments I made, in public; those things have to stay in the dressing room.

"I shafted my team-mates in public, and now I'd like to say sorry to them in public. I spoke to the captains afterwards and now I want to speak out in the open.

"I was the first one to have a poor game against Leganes [a 0-0 draw], I was angry with myself because I want to win every game.

"But that doesn't change anything - I shouldn't have said what I said. You learn from these things."

The double in Vigo were Griezmann's first goals of this campaign, having netted 32 in all competitions last term.