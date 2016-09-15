Griezmann splits with agent to represent himself

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has opted to represent himself after splitting from his agent.

The Frenchman, who was the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, has been linked with a number of moves away from the Vicente Calderon in recent months

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea were among the rumoured suitors, but the striker opted to stay in Madrid.

However, Griezmann's decision to dispense of the services of Spanish agency Grupo Santos after their previous contract expired could reignite their interest.

"From now I'm going to operate without an agent," he told L'Equipe.

"But I will always have the advice of my father and also my mentor, Eric Olhats."

Olhats is the Real Sociedad scout who discovered Griezmann, taking him to the Anoeta, where he scored 52 goals in all competitions for the club as they re-established themselves in LaLiga.

The 25-year-old joined Atleti in 2014 and has established himself as first choice under Diego Simeone, scoring 59 in 110 appearances.