Griezmann will still take penalties - Simeone

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will continue taking penalties despite his latest miss, coach Diego Simeone said.

Griezmann put his 84th-minute spot-kick against the crossbar, but Atletico still claimed a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A first-half goal by Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, set up by Griezmann, was enough for the LaLiga giants.

Atletico have taken three penalties in their last four Champions League games, failing to score any of them – with two missed by Griezmann.

"[Diego] Maradona, [Lionel] Messi, [Michel] Platini and Zico have all missed penalties. Griezmann will carry on taking them," Simeone said, via UEFA.

"We are very happy with his work. He started the counter-attack for the goal and he did a thousand things.

"For me, he is in amongst the best forwards in the world."

Carrasco's pinpoint finish in the 35th minute proved the match-winner for Simeone's side.

The Argentinian was also full of praise for midfielder Koke, saying: "We have been working with Koke for the last two years, moving him more inside.

"He is looking more natural there and seems to be the boss in there. It works well and he enables the team recover the ball much more quickly."