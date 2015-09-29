Griffiths sanctioned by SFA for Skacel 'refugee' song

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined and handed a suspended two-match suspension after admitting singing an offensive song about former Hearts player Rudi Skacel in Edinburgh last year.

Griffiths admitted a charge of "not acting in the best interests of Association Football by singing in public a song of an offensive and insulting nature" while in a bar with Hibernian fans prior to the Edinburgh derby in March 2014.

The 25-year-old - who spent a season on loan at Hibs - sang that the Czech player Skacel was a "f****** refugee".

As well as a fine of £2,500, Griffiths will be banned for two matches if he fails to act in the best interests of the game again this season.