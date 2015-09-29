Griffiths sanctioned by SFA for Skacel 'refugee' song
Leigh Griffiths has been sanctioned for singing an offensive song about former Hearts winger Rudi Skacel.
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined and handed a suspended two-match suspension after admitting singing an offensive song about former Hearts player Rudi Skacel in Edinburgh last year.
Griffiths admitted a charge of "not acting in the best interests of Association Football by singing in public a song of an offensive and insulting nature" while in a bar with Hibernian fans prior to the Edinburgh derby in March 2014.
The 25-year-old - who spent a season on loan at Hibs - sang that the Czech player Skacel was a "f****** refugee".
As well as a fine of £2,500, Griffiths will be banned for two matches if he fails to act in the best interests of the game again this season.
