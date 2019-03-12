Grigg returns as Arsenal defender Ballard wins first Northern Ireland call-up

Strikers Will Grigg and Conor Washington are back and there is a first call-up for Arsenal Under-23s defender Daniel Ballard in the Northern Ireland squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

Grigg returns after missing the friendly against the Republic of Ireland and UEFA Nations League match against Austria in November because of injury.

Washington has not been involved in Northern Ireland’s last four games, with boss Michael O’Neill in October saying he had requested to be omitted from the squad due to personal reasons.

Nineteen-year-old Ballard, who has played four times for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s, is the only new face in the 27-man squad named by O’Neill on Tuesday.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood, Washington’s Sheffield United team-mate, is not included due to personal reasons.

Michael Smith, Jamie Ward and Kyle Vassell are injured, and Trevor Carson is recovering from the DVT injury detected following the internationals in November.

Rangers’ Gareth McAuley has been named in the 27 despite having treatment on a calf injury in recent weeks.

O’Neill’s men host Estonia on March 21 and then Belarus three days later.