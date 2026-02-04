Who exactly is Abdul Abdulmalik? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

So many modern-day footballers have had to drop down into the non-league pyramid to rebuild themselves over the years.

Of course, ex-Leicester City man Jamie Vardy stands out as the ultimate rags-to-riches story, but when clips emerged of Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo playing for Bath City in 2018, people again started praising those who have followed a similar pathway.

In our latest two-minute scout report, we are looking at Boreham Wood winger Abdul Abdulmalik, who is enjoying a superb campaign at Meadow Park, and could still become an EFL player by the end of the season.

So… who exactly is Abdul Abdulmalik?

Abdulmalik left Millwall in 2024 and has been with National League outfit Boreham Wood ever since (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Abdul Abdulmalik

Position/s: Winger, wide forward, attacking midfielder

Age: 22 (Born: April 21, 2003)

Nationality: English

Height: 1.76m (5ft 7in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Boreham Wood

Abdulmalik largely operates on the left, drifting inside to pick up space and receiving the ball to help him excel in what he does best, during one-on-one situations against National League full-backs.

The 22-year-old is as quick as they come, and is helped by his low centre of gravity, standing at only 5ft 7in. His footwork is remarkable, and the Boreham Wood man is often hard to stop when he gets going. His terrific solo goal against Aldershot from earlier this season is well worth a watch if you get the chance.

Abdulmalik's strengths

Ball-carrying: Abdulmalik is one of the best in the National League for driving the Wood Army forward and has become pivotal to what Luke Garrard's side is trying to build in the fifth tier. Often seen dropping into tight pockets of space, the 22-year-old often finds bags of room to motor into with a sharp turn of pace.

Speed: Helped by his small frame, Abdulmalik is rapid off the mark and often leaves opposition players in his rear-view mirrors when he gets going. It's always helpful as a wide man to have that sharp burst, but the former Millwall man does not look like stopping when he gets going.

Dribbling: Taking on players seems to be something that is slowly being coached out of the game, but Abdulmalik does not want to be one of those statistics any time soon. Capable on both feet, the Boreham Wood star almost at times appears to be gliding on the pitch and loves to get into situations where he can square up his defender before chalking back and jinking the other way.

Finishing from outside the box: A typical winger often tries to get inside the box to do damage, but Abdulmalik almost possesses the sixth sense at finding the far corner out of the reach of the goalkeeper. All you need to do is look at his goal catalogue this season to know what he wants to do when he cuts inside, but defenders often have a hard time stopping him before his efforts nestle into the side netting.

Abdul Abdulmalik (Boreham Wood FC) - Goals, Skills & Assists 2025/26 | HD - YouTube Watch On

Abdulmalik's areas of development

Final ball: Perhaps adhering to the quality of the National League, Abdulmalik has only two assists in 29 games this season, and those numbers will have to improve. He seems to get himself into brilliant positions, but when it comes to finding that killer pass, that can often let him down.

Defensively: As we all know, being a modern-day winger isn't just about what you do at the top of the pitch; it's about being able to run the other way, too. This applies to any young wide player looking to make it at the top. Just look at what they do for their team defensively, as well as contributing in key moments offensively.

Tenacity: Another one that stands out is being able to decide games on your own. Against play-off rivals Scunthorpe United recently, Abdulmalik was frozen out of the game and looked to lose confidence when things weren't going his way. One off day doesn't define a player, but finding that extra gear when he and his team really needs it could be pivotal to how far he goes in the game, as he reaches this important juncture.