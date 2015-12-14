Guardiola admits to risking Thiago

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has admitted he took a risk by playing Thiago Alcantara in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga win over Ingolstadt after a four-week absence due to a knee injury.

The Spain international had last featured for Bayern on November 7 and only recently resumed squad training.

He came off the bench shortly after the break as Bayern were struggling to find an opening and Guardiola has acknowledged he feared Thiago could have become injured again.

"Thiago approached me on Friday evening and told me that he was ready to play again, either as a starter or coming off the bench," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Bild.

"I like his attitude. I know that it would have been better for him to have an extra week of rest. But that is football. Coaches never have time. And we have very few players available at the moment.

"I did perhaps have a bit of fear that he would get injured again. Players often have to take risks and so do I. It is impossible to always be 100 per cent match fit at this level.

"We needed Thiago against Ingolstadt. He brings something extra on the pitch. He always wants to have the ball."