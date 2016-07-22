Guardiola already making impact at Manchester City - Clichy

Gael Clichy feels new Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already made an impact at the club during his brief time in charge.

Guardiola left Bayern Munich after three years at the Allianz Arena to replace Manuel Pellegrini as City manager and Clichy is impressed with the Spaniard's start to life in Manchester.

"In a short period of time, he's shown us how great he is," Clichy was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"Of course, being great doesn't always mean getting results, but everyone is looking forward to this season. It's very good. It's very impressive. It's fresh and he has new ideas. We all know the way he wants to play.

"We don't want to say too much because one manager isn't going to change the whole club, but of course he's going to change a lot of things. The young players are improving, we're improving.

"It's not going to be easy because we are starting from zero. Having a great manager and great players is not enough. We have to work hard and we want to start the season as strong as possible."

City begin their Premier League season at home to currently managerless Sunderland on August 13.