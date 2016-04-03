Guardiola and Bayern players share Champions League dream - Ribery

Bayern Munich are determined to secure Pep Guardiola's dream of a third Champions League triumph, according to winger Franck Ribery.

Guardiola twice lifted European football's biggest prize during his time in charge of Barcelona but has not been able to follow suit at Bayern.

His three-season tenure at the Allianz Arena will end this year before he takes over at Manchester City and Ribery knows Guardiola is keen to crown his a spell of domestic dominance with European glory.

"Of course Pep wants to win the Champions League title with us," the France international told Omnisport ahead of this week's quarter-final tie against Benfica.

"He has won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, but not the Champions League. So it is his dream and our dream.

"This is football but if we win it he can go to Manchester City with that. So he's motivated more than ever to win this one big title."

Ribery was injured as Barcelona dispatched Bayern in last season's semi-finals but he believes adding the likes of Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa to the Bayern squad means they are better equipped to go further this time around.

"It is a good thing because now you can rotate with other players of a high level," he explained.

"You only need to take a look at last season, against Barcelona I was out and so was David Alaba and we suffered.

"Now it's a bigger group with more quality. That's very important to have success at the highest level."

Bayern entertain Benfica in Munich on Tuesday before travelling to Portugal next Wednesday and Ribery is expecting a keenly contested affair.

"We are not playing against Real or Barcelona, but it's the quarter-final of the Champions League and it will always be a tough game," he added.

"The teams who are left in this competition are very good. They believe in themselves and have some great players.

"So we have to play the game with 100 per cent motivation and with our full power. We have to concentrate on ourselves and our performance and will attack like always.

"It's important to win the first game in Munich as that will give us the advantage."