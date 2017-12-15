Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to criticise United counterpart Jose Mourinho as he praised Tottenham.

City are flying high 11 points clear atop the Premier League after winning 16 of 17 games, including Sunday's Manchester derby.

Guardiola's side host Tottenham Saturday and another victory would put them 21 points ahead of Spurs.

In his praise of Mauricio Pochettino's men, and Chelsea, Guardiola seemed to aim another dig at Mourinho and United.

"Tottenham I think is, with Chelsea, the best team in wanting to play football," the Spaniard said, in quotes reported by the Mirror.

"They don't expect the other ones [to play], they want to make their own game, and it is another amazing test for us three days after playing Swansea.

"After, we have Leicester in the Carabao Cup. There is not too much time for recovery but we are ready to face Tottenham and keep that level that we showed in the last period."

City have scored 52 goals in 17 league games this season, earning praise for their style, while Mourinho's United have been criticised for their approach despite sitting second.