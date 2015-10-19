Guardiola: Arsenal have the advantage over Bayern

Pep Guardiola thinks the necessity for Arsenal to defeat Bayern Munich will give them the upper hand in their Champions League clash.

Arsene Wenger's men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening fixture before going down 3-2 at home to Olympiacos, while the Bavarian giants lead the way in Group F with maximum points.

The Spaniard thinks the increased pressure on Arsenal will aid them as they have no option but to put in their best performance.

"In this situation, they have the advantage. They have to win. That means they'll try to put in a perfect performance," Guardiola said on Monday.

"We must fight against it. We have to play very intelligently. For me, it doesn't matter they still have no points.

"When I analyse a team I never look at a table, I don't care about that. I have to analyse them like they have six points.

"They have great technical qualities; they are very difficult to play against."

Bayern were hopeful Kingsley Coman would be fit to feature at the Emirates Stadium as he travelled with the squad despite picking up a thigh injury while representing France Under-21s.

However, Guardiola has suggested the Frenchman and Douglas Costa, who was rested for the 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday, may not be ready for Tuesday.

"The injured [players] have not trained in the last two days," he added.

"Costa is a bit better; Coman probably needs a little more time. Tomorrow at noon we will decide on their roles."