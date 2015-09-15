Guardiola: Bayern target Champions League glory

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has set his sights firmly on winning the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's opening game against Olympiacos.

The European trophy has evaded Guardiola since he took charge of Bayern in 2013, but he hopes it will be third time lucky for the Bundesliga champions.

"We will again try to win the Champions League this season," Guardiola said at a press conference when asked about his goals this term.

"But we should not forget that all the teams in the Champions League are very strong. A win against Olympiacos would be a good first step.

"But whether we win the Champions League or not will not be decisive in saying if this was a successful season."

Despite being favourites to win Group F, Guardiola – who won the Champions League twice as Barcelona's coach – is not taking Olympiacos lightly.

"Olympiacos are a strong team with some quality players," he added. "They are strong in defence, have fast wingers and have plenty of experience with Esteban Cambiasso."

Bayern last won the Champions League in 2012-13, when Jupp Heynckes guided them to a historic treble.