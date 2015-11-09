Guardiola could leave Bayern Munich for Manchester City - Sagnol

Former Bayern Munich defender Willy Sagnol believes Pep Guardiola could leave the Bundesliga champions for Manchester City at the end of this season.

Guardiola's contract with the club is due to expire in June and the former Barcelona coach is yet to commit his future to the Allianz Stadium outfit.

Bayern, according to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, will open talks with their head coach during German football's winter break.

Sagnol though would not be surprised if Guardiola walks away from the club at the end of what is his third campaign in charge.

"Guardiola should leave Bayern if he feels that he has done everything he could," Sagnol told Kicker.

"He should start a new project if that's the case. Coaches always think about projects.

"I reckon Manchester City would be a bigger challenge for him than Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain. There is still plenty of work to do there. They have not won any major trophies yet."

Guardiola has guided Bayern to consecutive Bundesliga titles since his appointment in 2013, while also winning the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.