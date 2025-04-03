Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola

published

Manchester City will look to bring in a PSG star who is reportedly certain to leave in the summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City are reportedly certain of landing a PSG star this summer, as they look to add more talent to their squad.

Having spent £180m on four players in the winter transfer window, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already started to rebuild his aging squad.

That looks to set to continue in the summer, too, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish all look set for permanent moves away from the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City want PSG star who 'will leave'

Omar Marmoush in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2025.

Marmoush is one of the players City signed in the winter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodri will return and provide a boost, but Julian Alvarez still hasn't been replaced while Phil Foden has failed to hit the heights he managed last term. In order to get things back on track next term with better challenges in the Premier League and Champions League, Manchester City will need more quality in their squad.

That also extends to youthful talent looking to progress and develop their careers, too, with one PSG youngster being targeted by the club's hierarchy.

Rodri is helped off the pitch by members of Manchester City's medical staff after suffering a serious injury against Arsenal in the Premier League in September 2024.

Rodri will return to Man City for next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French outlet RMC Sport, PSG "will lose" talented 18-year-old striker Mahamadou Sangare this summer, with Manchester City keen to sign him.

With Sangare yet to sign a professional deal at PSG, the young Frenchman is free to leave and sign for whichever club he likes this summer. Sides in Germany are interested, but Manchester City could look to usurp them with a superior offer.

The report also adds that Sangare won't walk straight into the Manchester City first team; instead, they would look to send him on a season-long loan to another club part of the City Football Group, Troyes, in Ligue 2 to gain professional experience.

Sangare is the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Youth League this season, having scored eight goals in six games. Considering PSG failed to progress to the knockout rounds, the youngster certainly shone upfront.

BRIVE-LA-GAILLARDE, FRANCE - JUNE 16: YMahamadou Sangare of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the U19 Championship final between Paris Saint-Germain U19 and AJ Auxerre U19 on June 16, 2024 in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images) Manchester City

Sangare in action for PSG youth team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those performances have earned Sangare a call-up to the France U18 side, but, with a shot at the PSG first team not forthcoming, he is looking elsewhere to continue his professional development, with Manchester City among the interested sides.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's hard to judge whether this would be a good move for either party, but Sangare certainly has good potential and Manchester City could, possibly, help him unlock that.

