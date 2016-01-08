Guardiola could suit Arsenal - Wenger

Arsene Wenger feels Pep Guardiola's preference to work in three-year blocks would not necessarily make him an unsuitable candidate to take charge of Arsenal.

The 44-year-old will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after three years in charge and recently announced that he intends to continue his career in the Premier League.

Guardiola has since been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal and Wenger believes the Spaniard could work at the Emirates at some stage in the future.

"Would Pep's three-year blocks suit Arsenal? Anything is suitable," Wenger said at a news conference.

"Every manager has his own way to run and model his career. There's not only one way as long as they give their best to the club where they are. What I think is most important is that anybody who works for a football club gives full commitment.

"How long does it last? Nobody knows. I didn't plan to stay here for 20 years.

"But it is interesting to have the best players and managers in the Premier League."

Wenger has a contract with Arsenal until 2017 and seems unlikely to make way for Guardiola at the end of this season, but he is determined to leave the club in the best shape possible when he does depart.

"It's not my job to talk about who will succeed me," he added.

"I can only make sure of one thing, that the guy who comes after me finds the club in a very strong position with very good players in a very good, strong financial situation."