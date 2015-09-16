Guardiola an eight out of 10 at Munich, says Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus has taken the time to praise Pep Guardiola and feels the Spaniard has done a great job at the Allianz Arena since replacing Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

Guardiola was heavily criticised by Dietmar Hamann earlier this week, but Matthaus believes Bayern have every reason to be happy with the ex-Barcelona coach.

"I have criticised Pep a few times in the past, but I have to admit that he has been doing a great job," Matthaus told TZ.

"People always expect you to win the Bundesliga title, but you still have to deliver. He once did so in March and once in April. And they had been consistent all season long.

"Bayern want him to stay because they are happy with him. They would not be satisfied if he didn't do a good job.

"I would give him an eight out of 10. It would even have been a nine had they won the DFB Pokal last season.

"Guardiola might not be the Messiah, but he knows what he is doing and is arguably one of the best coaches in the world."

The 44-year-old has guided Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, the DFB Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup so far.