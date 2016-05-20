Guardiola to focus solely on football matters at Man City

Pep Guardiola has stressed that he will not take on a traditional manager role at Manchester City, but will focus on his work on the pitch instead.

The 45-year-old will leave Bayern Munich for City after Saturday's DFB-Pokal final with Borussia Dortmund and personnel changes are expected upon his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Guardiola - who has worked alongside a sporting director at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the past - has stressed that his job is all about coaching as he aims to leave the business side of the job to others.

"I am a coach and a coach only," Guardiola stressed at a news conference when asked about the job as manager in England.

"And I will only be a coach at Manchester City next season as well."

Guardiola will be working with sporting director Txiki Begiristain at City, with whom he previously teamed up at Barcelona between 2008 and 2010.