Guardiola focused ahead of Bayern's Plzen tie

The European champions can qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a win in the Czech Republic, where they will face a Plzen side who have lost all three of their matches in Group D.

Pavel Vrba's men have shipped 11 goals in the group stage so far, while Bayern have not lost a competitive match since the DFL Super Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund in July.

However, Guardiola wants his side focused on the task in hand as Bayern look to take another step towards defending their Champions League crown.

"Every game in the Champions League is dangerous as every opponent in this competition is experienced," said the Spaniard.

"Plzen won 6-1 in the league (against FK Jablonec on Friday) and are in good form, but I can see a chance tomorrow to qualify for the knockout stage. Arjen Robben is not here with us, though his state improved recently and I expect him to be ready for the next game against Augsburg."

Domestically, Guardiola's Bayern have picked up where they left off last season and sit a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga having yet to be defeated.

However, the former Barcelona boss believes there are still areas where his team can get stronger.

"There is always something to improve. Even in the games we win we still wish to get better," he added.

"We have been at the summit, won everything but it means we have to work harder to keep our position."