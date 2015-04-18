Guardiola focusing on Champions League

​The reigning Bundesliga champions put a turbulent week behind them to claim well-earned 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

A 3-1 defeat in Portugal has left ambitions of Champions League glory hanging in the balance for Bayern, with team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt quitting his post after being blamed for the defeat.

But the Bavarians managed to put their difficulties aside during a successful days work at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, taking the lead through Sebastian Rode just before half time, before sealing the win late on after Andreas Beck's own goal.

The win leaves Bayern 13 points clear at the top ahead of Wolfsburg's game with Hamburg on Sunday, with only two more wins required to seal a third consecutive Bundesliga title.

The leaders would seal a spot in the Champions League semi-finals if they can replicate Saturday's result, and Guardiola insists his players are already focused on the task at hand.

He told reporters: "We played very well in the first half, and controlled the game.

"The second half was very difficult, as our legs were tired.

"I am very proud of my players. Now next Tuesday we have the most important game in the Champions League.

"It will obviously be difficult, but it's our main goal. I have faith in the players."

Preparations for Tuesday's game looked to have been dealt another injury blow shortly after half time when Juan Bernat was substituted with an apparent ankle problem.

But Guardiola was quick to downplay any concerns, adding: "We didn't want to take any risks."