Guardiola is a genius - Bartomeu

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is a "genius", according to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Guardiola led Bayern to a fourth-straight Bundesliga title thanks to a 2-1 win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

The Spaniard will join Premier League outfit Manchester City next season and Bartomeu lauded the 45-year-old, who led Barca to three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns before heading to Germany.

"Pep is a genius who wants to safely change many things in Manchester," he told the Hamburger Abendblatt earlier in the day.

"Carlo [Ancelotti, incoming Bayern coach], however, is an intelligent coach and clever enough to keep the good things and add his own elements."

Guardiola's move to the Premier League has led to suggestions he may try and convince some of his former players to join him.

But Bartomeu is unconcerned by City potentially going after multiple Barca stars.

"We don’t have any fear at all. Our players are very happy to be here," he said.

"I am delighted for [City sporting director] Txiki Begiristain who was with us for many years. He and Guardiola will form a strong duo."